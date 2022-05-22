Y'alls Come from Behind, Win First Series of Season

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Florence Y'alls end an eight-game homestand to open the regular season having faced a deficit in every contest. The opposition scored first every night, and plated a run in the first inning in seven of the eight games. With a come-from-behind 8-7 victory on Sunday over Ottawa, Florence ends the homestand at 3-5.

Leadoff hitter and first baseman Craig Massey went a perfect 5-for-5 today, with a double, four singles, and four RBI. Pending out-of-town scores, the 33-year-old veteran leads the Frontier League with 18 hits on the season. Alberti Chavez, batting behind Massey, delivered three hits for the Y'alls.

Florence answered an early 4-0 deficit with four runs over their first two innings. Massey's bases-clearing double in the second brought three Y'alls home and tied the game at 4-4.

The Y'alls answered a three-run Titans' top of the sixth with four runs in the bottom. A.J. Bumpass, Casey Combs, Ray Zuberer, and Massey all reached base with nobody out. The quartet of Y'alls went on to score in the inning.

With the bats having given Florence their first lead, the pitchers took care of business in the win. Relievers Justin King, Bobby Brabrand, and Joe Dougherty did not allow a single baserunner in the final three innings of the game.

Yasel Santana, who went two innings in relief, gets the win for the Y'alls. Joe Dougherty, who saved 15 games a season ago, earns his first of the season. Ottawa's Kyle Serrano takes the loss.

This rubber game win is Florence's first series victory of the season. The Y'alls go for two more when they cross the Canadian border for matchups with Trois-Rivières and Québec next week.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls are back at home on Tuesday, May 31 for a series with the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is at 6:32 P.M. Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

