Slammers Win Over Boulders

May 22, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The Joliet Slammers broke open a see-saw affair with five runs in the top of the eighth inning and went on to down the New York Boulders 10-7 on Sunday night at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

Tied at 5-5, the Slammers loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batter. Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled to snap the deadlock. After Kyle Jacobsen struck out for the inning's second out, Brylie Ware was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to increase the Joliet advantage to 7-5.

Matt McGarry followed with a three-run double to put the Slammers up 10-5.

Joliet jumped in front in the top of the first inning with three unearned runs, the Slammers getting RBI singles from Carson Maxwell and Lane Baremore in the frame.

A sacrifice fly from Tucker Nathans in the bottom of the first cut the Boulders' deficit to 3-1; then, in the third, New York tied matters at 3-3 thanks to an RBI single from Nathans and a run-scoring groundout by Gabriel Garcia.

The Boulders grabbed a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Max Smith hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot to right-center. Smith added two doubles for a three-hit night.

However, Joliet rebounded with a pair of runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Baremore, his second and third RBI of the night.

The Boulders answered with a single run in the seventh, tying the contest at 5-5 when Gerson Molina scurried home on a wild pitch by Tanner Kiest, the third Joliet pitcher.

Chris Kwitzer added a solo home run in the eighth for New York, his first of the season, and Gian Martellini tacked on a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Cole Stanton, the Slammers' fourth pitcher of the evening, recorded one out in the seventh inning and earned the win in his first decision of the year. Trevor Charpie pitched the ninth for Joliet and recorded his second save of the season.

Luke Burton took the loss for New York, falling to 0-1.

Algenis Martinez started for trhe Boulders and went five innings, allowing five hits and three runs - none earned, while walking one and striking out two.

Gage Feeney went five innings in his start for Joliet, surrendering four hits and four runs, while walking one and striking out two.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.