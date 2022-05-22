Capitales Steal Series Finale from Otters in Ninth Inning

May 22, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - In a Sunday pitcher's duel, the Quebec Capitales grabbed a 2-1 win against the Evansville Otters after scoring the go-ahead run in the ninth after both teams stayed nearly level throughout the contest.

The starters Austin Gossmann and Franklin Parra took a scoreless bout into the fifth inning when the Otters finally struck. Third baseman Andy Armstrong brought in right fielder Elijah MacNamee with an RBI single, the only run of the first six frames.

In the top half of the sixth, Quebec found their first offensive tally as centerfielder Jonathan Lacroix scored on a triple from left fielder Pedro Gonzalez.

After a couple of pitching changes, the Capitales found offense once again in the top half of the ninth, as small ball prevailed. Third baseman T.J. White was hit by a pitch, giving him first with no outs. A sacrifice bunt and fly ball later, White stood on third with two outs. One strike away from ending the inning, catcher Dakota Phillips had a ball sneak through his legs, scoring White from third.

The one run was enough for Quebec to win the game and the series, 2-1.

Now, Evansville (5-4) heads to Canada to face the other two Canadian teams: Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres. They'll face Ottawa at 6:30 p.m. eastern (5:30 p.m. central) on Tuesday and Wednesday and conclude the series on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. eastern (11:00 a.m. central).

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.