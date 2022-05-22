Boomers Connect on Three Homers in Defeat

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 7-4 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in the finale of opening weekend at Wintrust Field on Sunday night.

The Boomers used the longball to open a 4-0 lead. Thomas DeBonville pounded a two-run homer in the fourth while Braxton Davidson and Matt Bottcher hit solo homers in the fifth. Davidson owns five homers in the first nine games of the year while Bottcher has connected on three. Kyle Arjona was rolling on the hill into the sixth, but Trois-Rivieres scored three with two outs to pull within a run. The two-out success continued in the seventh when four runs scored, the last three of which came with two outs to account for the difference in the game.

Arjona struck out nine in 5.2 innings, taking a no-decision. Kristian Scott (0-1) suffered the loss. Thomas Nicoll threw 1.2 innings and Darrell Thompson twirled the ninth, striking out a pair. The appearance marked the 97th for Thompson with the Boomers, moving into third place all-time. Bottcher notched two more hits as the Boomers finished with nine in the game. Eight different individuals tallied a hit. Despite the defeat, the Boomers (5-4) won two-of-three in the series.

The first homestand of the year will continue on Tuesday morning with the first game against the Empire State Greys. RHP Jumpei Akanuma (0-0, 1.80) takes the ball on a School Day Game opposite RHP Johsson Arias (0-0, 0.00). Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

