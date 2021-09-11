Y'alls Clinch 2021 Frontier League West Division Championship

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Florence Y'alls have clinched the 2021 Frontier League West Division Championship!

Florence will take on the Schaumburg Boomers in round one of the playoffs, with games one and two at Schaumburg on Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15. Florence will host games three, four and five, slated for Friday, September 17, Saturday, September 18 (If necessary) and Sunday, September 19 (If necessary).

Playoff tickets are on sale now at florenceyalls.com. Get your tickets now to support the 2021 Frontier League West Division Champions!

