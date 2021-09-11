Y'alls Beat Boomers Again, Magic Number Down to One

FLORENCE, Ky. - There was no playoff pressure hampering the Y'alls Saturday night, striking for four runs in the second inning to take an early lead to set the stage for a 6-3 victory over Schaumburg at Y'alls Ballpark.

Florence (57-37) now either needs a win in the season finale tomorrow or an Evansville loss tonight at Lake Erie to clinch the Frontier League's West Division and a playoff berth. The Y'alls own the best record in all of the Frontier League, while Schaumburg (50-45) has dropped the past two games after winning five in a row.

Schaumburg scored first on an Angelo Gumbs RBI-double in the second inning, but the Boomers' lead did not last long. The Y'alls scored four runs in the home half on just two hits, highlighted by a Jose Brizuela RBI-double. Two of the runs scored in the inning off of Schaumburg starting pitcher Ryan Middendorf were unearned.

The Boomers cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning on another Gumbs RBI-double to pull within a 4-2 score, but then both teams went quiet until the later innings. Middendorf settled into his outing with 1-2-3 innings in the third, fourth, and fifth. Jonaiker Villalobos surrendered just the two earned runs across five innings for the Y'alls with four strikeouts along the way.

In the eighth, Florence tacked on two runs to take a 5-2 lead thanks to a Harrison DiNicola RBI hit-and-run single and a Connor Crane sacrifice fly RBI. Schaumburg would score once in the ninth - with Gumbs again picking up the RBI - but the Boomers would not complete the comeback.

Villalobos earns his sixth victory of the season, and Middendorf falls to 11-5 in his phenomenal rookie campaign. Andrew McDonald tossed two scoreless innings in relief to hold the lead for Florence. DiNicola and Crane had two hits apiece for the Y'alls, and Schaumburg's Alec Craig walked three times and stole his forty-third base of the season.

The regular season concludes tomorrow, Sunday, September 12. First pitch of the series finale is at 2:59p ET. It is the final day of Fan Appreciation Weekend at Y'alls Ballpark, and guests are allowed into the park an hour prior to first pitch.

