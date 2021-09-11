Crushers Shut Down Otters

EVANSVILLE, Indiana - The Lake Erie Crushers snagged a 2-0 victory in the middle game Saturday, battling the Evansville Otters. The pitching staff for the Crushers held their end of the bargain, holding Evansville scoreless.

The Crushers did their scoring on home run balls. In the the third inning, Trevor Achenbach sent a rocket out of the park to give the Lake Erie a 1-0 advantage.

An inning later, Javier Betancourt launched a fence-clearer to send the Crusher lead to 2-0.

That was all Lake Erie would need offensively to be victorious to even the weekend series.

Sam Curtis started for the Crushers, spanning 4.2 innings on the mound. Curtis allowed a measly two hits to the Evansville offense. Aaron Glickstein entered in relief of Curtis and pitched three innings on the slab. Glickstein (5-4) earned the win to push the Crushers to a 41-54 overall record on the season.

The losing pitcher was Evansville's Austin Gossman (2-7). His night consisted of 5.2 innings of two-run ball on six hits.

J.T. Perez finished the night off strong for the Crushers. He recorded his 15th save of the 2021 campaign.

Evansville stranded 11 men on the base path throughout the night, while the Crushers left eight on.

The season finale for the Lake Erie Crushers will be Sunday at Bosse Field. The first pitch is set for 1:35 pm EST.

