Hernandez Hits 23rd Homer Of Season In Boulders Rout Of Jackals

September 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Ray Hernandez hit his league-leading 23rd home run and knocked in three runs and New York starter Robby Rowland went six strong innings to lead the Boulders to a 11-3 win over the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ.

Marcus Mastrobuoni also drove in three runs for New York in the victory.

Hernandez smacked a solo home run off Jackals' starter Angelo Baez in the fourth inning for the game's first run. In the sixth inning, Hernandez drove in a pair of runs with a bases loaded single that increased the Boulders' lead to 7-1.

Meanwhile, Rowland limited the Jackals to just one run over his six innings of work - that coming on Stanley Espinal's solo home run in the fifth frame. Rowland surrendered six hits, walked two and struck out six before giving way to Nathan Alexander to start the seventh.

The win improved Rowland to 2-3 on the season.

New York added another run in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Gian Martellini; then made it 3-0 in the fifth inning on a bases loaded two-out single by Tucker Nathans.

New Jersey got one back in the home half of the fifth on Espinal's homer, his fourth of the season.

The Boulders knocked Baez out of the game. After loading the bases, Baez walked Kevonte Mitchell to force in a run and make it a 4-1 game. Jake Mulholland relieved Baez and walked Marcus Mastrobuoni to force in another run to increase the New York lead to 5-1 and set the stage for Hernandez' two-run single.

New York, after being held scoreless for 2 2/3 innings by Mulholland and Yeison Medina, reached Alex Watkins for four unearned runs in the ninth inning - one on an error by Jackals' shortstop Santiago Chirino, another on an RBI single by Mitchell, his second RBI of the evening, and two more on a single by Mastrobuoni.

The Jackals touched up Alexander for a run in the seventh on a Demetrius Moorer two-out run-scoring single and one more in the ninth on a Riley Mihalik double.

Alexander closed out the victory for New York with three innings of relief. He allowed two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

Baez was tagged with the loss after surrendering seven runs on eight hits, walking five and striking out three as he fell to 2-2 on the year.

