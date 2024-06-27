Y'alls Bats Boom in Series Winner

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (18-23), presented by Towne Properties, grabbed the series win over the Schaumburg Boomers (25-17) with a 9-7 thriller.

After Florence took a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning, Schaumburg mounted a titanic six-run fifth inning to snatch the lead, but it didn't last long with the Y'alls tying the game in the bottom of that inning and taking the final lead in the sixth.

First baseman Hank Zeisler rocked the game-winning home run with a two-run blast, wrapping up a 2-for-4 game including two RBIs and a walk. Right fielder T.J. Reeves knocked his own two-run homer in the third inning after ripping the walk-off grand slam Wednesday afternoon.

The pitching staff struggled until the sixth inning. Left-hander Randy Abshier started with four solid innings before letting rip in the fifth. He allowed five runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Ross Thompson tried to clean up after Abshier failed to record an out in the fifth frame, surrendering a pair of runs on as many hits and walks with a strikeout.

Once the sixth hit, it was smooth sailing. Right-hander Cam Pferrer went one-two-three in the sixth, and righty Darrien Williams flamed his way through a one-hit seventh. Reliever Alex Wagner came into the ballgame knowing the team needed him for a two-inning save. Two errors behind him loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Wagner rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts. He cruised through a one-hit ninth inning to secure the series.

The Y'alls stay at home, turning their sights to the Gateway Grizzlies starting on Firework Friday at 7:03 p.m. Tomorrow is also Ragin Cajun Night at Thomas More Stadium, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a can of Y'all Purpose Seasoning!

