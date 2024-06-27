'Cats Nearly Complete Comeback against Aigles

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (19-23) fell in the rubber game 8-5 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (22-18) on Thursday at Stade Quillorama.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring in the first. Easton Klein walked LP Pelletier, who stole second. Raphael Gladu moved Pelletier to third after grounding out. Dalton Combs then walked. Luis Curbelo had an RBI double before Brendon Dadson drove in a pair with a single to give the Aigles a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City got on the board in the third against Tucker Smith. Robbie Merced belted his second homer of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Combs doubled in the bottom of the third, and went to third on a groundout from Curbelo. Dadson singled in a run to pull Trois-Rivières ahead, 4-1.

Smith walked Kyle Novak in the fifth. Dylan Broderick knocked in Novak with a double to make it a 4-2 contest.

The ValleyCats fought back in the eighth. Yunior Thibo walked Tyson Gingerich. Jaxon Hallmark singled, and Javeyan Williams walked to load the bases. Ryan Cash greeted Kosei Naito with a game-tying two-run single. Oscar Campos lifted a then go-ahead sac fly to put the 'Cats on top, 5-4.

Klein received a no-decision. He settled in, and pitched into the seventh inning for the third time in his last four starts. Overall, the right-hander tossed 6.2 innings, yielding four runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Smith was also handed a no-decision. He threw seven frames, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Combs singled off Nathan Medrano in the bottom of the eighth. Curbelo doubled, and Combs advanced to third. Dadson was intentionally walked, which put a runner on every square base. Steve Brown hit a sac fly against Austin Dill. Afterward, Rodrigo Orozco delivered an RBI single, and Thomas Green pinch-ran for him. Willie Estrada picked up an RBI single, and one batter later, Green came around on a wild pitch to give the Aigles an 8-5 lead.

Naito (2-0) earned the win, and finished off the game. He went 1.2 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk, while striking out one.

Medrano (2-4) received the loss. He pitched 0.2 innings, yielding three runs on two hits, walking one.

Tri-City begins a three-game series in New Jersey against the Sussex County Miners on Friday, June 28 th. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 8 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Kosei Naito (2-0)

L: Nathan Medrnao (2-4)

Time of Game: 2:34

Attendance: 1,307

