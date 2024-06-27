New England's Comeback Falls Short; Drop Series to Ottawa

June 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







OTTAWA, CA. - Lamar Briggs went 2 for 4 and delivered the go-ahead RBI in the sixth for a 4-3 victory and completed the three-game sweep over New England on Thursday night at Ottawa Stadium. The Titans improved to 23-17, while the Knockouts dropped to 12-29.

Ottawa starting pitcher Bryan Pena secured the win, bringing his record to 2-3 for the season. Pena pitched with six innings, allowing only four hits and two earned runs while walking three batters and striking out five. New England's starting pitcher Ben Seiler suffered the loss, dropping his season record to 1-3. Seiler gave up eight hits and three earned runs, walking two batters and striking out three in just 4.2 innings of work.

The Titans struck first in the second after both Jason Dicochea and Briggs hit singles. Ottawa had runners on first and third when Victor Cerny grounded into a double play, allowing Dicochea to score the first run of the game.

In the top of the third inning, with just one out, Austin White hit a single to left field and then advanced to second base due to a balk by Pena. Jake Boone walked, and White stole third base, putting the Knockouts in a promising position with runners on the corners. John Cristino then hit a sacrifice fly, allowing White to score and tying the game at one run apiece. A few batters later, New England loaded the bases for Brady West, but unfortunately, he struck out swinging, ending the top of the inning.

Dicochea led off the fourth inning by hitting his fourth home run of the season to left field, allowing the Titans to regain the lead with a score of 2-1. Moving on to the bottom of the fifth, A.J. Wright reached on a fielder's choice, and Jake Guenther followed with a single up the middle, resulting in runners at the corners. A few batters later, Jamey Smart hit a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Ottawa to extend their lead to 3-1.

Jalen Garcia with one out in the sixth hit a solo home run to left field, marking his fifth home run of the season. In the bottom half of the same inning, Briggs hit his first home run of the season, providing the Titans with an additional insurance run, bringing the score to 4-2.

West hit a double down the right-field line in the ninth with one out. Keagan Calero came in as a pinch runner for West, and a few batters later, Noah Lucier singled to right field, bringing in a run. However, this was the closest New England would get to a comeback, as Disarcina grounded out to Wright at first base to end the game.

Ottawa's Jake Guenther, Dicochea, and Briggs each had multiple hits, while Jackie Urbaez, Christian Ibarra, and Cerny contributed with one hit each. New England's Boone stood out with a two-hit game, and four other players also connected with a hit each for the Knockouts.

The Knockouts are back at Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night, hosting Trois-Rivieres in a weekend matinee. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.