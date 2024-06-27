Boomers Rally Stopped in Florence

June 27, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from down five runs to take the lead, but the Florence Y'Alls scored the last three runs to tally a 9-7 victory in Kentucky on Thursday night.

After starter Jacob Smith struck out the side in the first inning, Florence opened a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second on just two hits, taking advantage of three walks. Blaze O'Saben knocked home two with a double as part of the frame. The lead grew to 5-0 on a homer from TJ Reeves in the third. Felix Aberouette put the Boomers on the board with an RBI single in the fourth but Florence scored another run in the bottom of the inning.

The Boomers erupted in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs and sending 11 to the plate. Ty Crittenberger, signed on Thursday, tallied an RBI single to start the scoring. Chase Dawson singled home a run, Aaron Simmons knocked home a pair and Tyler Depreta-Johnson evened the score with a sacrifice fly. Alec Craig put the Boomers ahead as the 10th batter of the frame with an RBI single. Florence answered again, tying the score in the bottom of the fifth and taking the lead for good on a two-run homer from Hank Zeisler in the sixth. The Boomers loaded the bases in the eighth with one away but came up empty.

The offense finished with 11 hits in the contest. Crittenberger, Craig, Dawson and Aberouette all logged a pair. Jacob Smith struck out six in four innings of work. Cristian Lopez worked 1.2 innings and took the loss. Mitch White struck out four in 2.1 scoreless innings to close the contest.

The Boomers (25-17) return home this tomorrow night for a six-game homestand that spans the 4th of July. The fun begins with 90's Night featuring a giveaway of Zubaz Styled Pajama Pants for the first 1,500 fans thanks to Star 105.5, Star 102.3 and Star 96.7. The night will also feature postgame fireworks. Joliet is the first opponent and the Boomers are scheduled to send RHP Brendan Knoll (2-3, 5.92) to the mound in the 6:30pm contest against RHP Jake Armstrong (3-2, 3.79). Tickets for the upcoming homestand and all games at Wintrust Field in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

