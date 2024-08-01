Yager, Canada Red Fall to Sweden in Shootout

August 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Brayden Yager and Canada Red skated to a 3-2 shootout loss to Sweden in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday night.

The Moose Jaw Warriors forward picked up an assist on Canada's first goal by Carson Rehkopf midway through the second period, which tied the game at 1-1.

Sweden took a 2-1 lead early in the third, but Rehkopf's second of the game with 1:47 to go tied the game back up.

The two sides went to a shootout with Canada missing on its four attempts, including one by Yager, to fall to Sweden.

Yager, along with fellow returnees from last year's World Junior team - Rehkopf, Easton Cowan, Matthew Wood, Oliver Bonk and Tanner Molendyk - will now head home from the camp.

The rest of Team Canada will travel to Plymouth, Mich. to face off with Finland on Friday and the United States on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2024

Yager, Canada Red Fall to Sweden in Shootout - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.