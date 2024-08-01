Full 2024-25 Promotional Schedule Released

August 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially unveiled their full 2024-25 promotional schedule!

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sep. 21 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.) - Home Opener; Magnet Schedule Giveaway pres. by Seatown Electric

Saturday, Sep. 28 - vs Portland (6:05 p.m.) - Cooler Bag Giveaway, pres. by Buzz Inn Steakhouse

Sunday, Sep. 29 - vs Kelowna (4:05 p.m.) - Flag Giveaway, pres. by BECU

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Friday, Oct. 25 - vs Edmonton (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light

Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs Wenatchee (6:05 p.m.) - Pink the Rink, pres. by Safeway, Providence Foundation; Glow Bracelet giveaway

Saturday, Nov. 9 - vs Calgary (6:05 p.m.) - Fan 4-Pack, pres. by High Point Gutter

Monday, Nov. 11 - vs Red Deer (7:05 p.m.) - Veterans Day

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - vs Lethbridge (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Friday, Nov. 22 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - vs Victoria (7:05 p.m.) - Thanksgiving Eve; Sportula Giveaway, pres. by Superior Concrete

Saturday, Nov. 30 - vs Kamloops (6:05 p.m.) - Fan 4-Pack, pres. by High Point Gutter

Friday, Dec. 6 - vs Kelowna (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light

Saturday, Dec. 7 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by Les Schwab Tire Center

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Friday, Dec. 13 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light

Saturday, Dec. 14 - vs Tri-City (6:05 p.m.) - Zamboni Snowglobe giveaway, pres. by Seatown Electric

Saturday, Dec. 28 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Great Paper Airplane Toss, pres. by Ardor Printing

Saturday, Jan. 4 - vs Victoria (6:05 p.m.) - Cowbell Giveaway, pres. by Erickson Furniture

Friday, Jan. 10 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light

Sunday, Jan. 12 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.) - Mascot Mania, pres. by Polar Bear Exterior Solutions

Friday, Jan. 17 - vs Brandon (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light

Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.) - Great Small Dog Race #1 (Smooshed Faces), pres. by Sam's Cats & Dogs

Saturday, Jan. 25 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Local Heroes Night, pres. by Wolfe Plumbing & Wolfe Fire Protection

Sunday, Jan. 26 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.) - Belt Bag giveaway, pres. by BECU

Wednesday, Jan. 29 - vs Medicine Hat (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical

Saturday, Feb. 1 - vs Spokane (6:05 p.m.) - Great Small Dog Race #2 (Non-Smooshed Faces), pres. by Sam's Cats & Dogs

Sunday, Feb. 2 - vs Kamloops (4:05 p.m.) - Undie Sunday Clothing Drive

Friday, Feb. 21 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.) - Trading Card Set Giveaway, pres. by Mountain Pacific Bank

Friday, Feb. 28 - vs Seattle (7:05 p.m.) - Union Solidarity Night, pres. by Snohomish & Island County Labor Council

Saturday, Mar. 1 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.) - Scout Night, pres. by Dave & Buster's

Saturday, Mar. 8 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.) - Navy Night, pres. by North Sound Stevedoring

Friday, Mar. 14 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.) - Great Small Dog Race #3 (Corgis), pres. by Sam's Cats & Dogs; Mystery Giveaway

Friday, Mar. 21 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation Night; Team Poster Giveaway, pres. by Mountain Pacific Bank; Team Awards Ceremony

Select Friday games will feature Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink combos, redeemable for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Select Saturday games will feature the Fan 4-Pack, where fans can save more when they buy more. Select Sunday games will feature the Super Saver Sunday promotion presented by BECU, in which tickets start at just $10. All Monday and Wednesday games will feature the Midweek Madness promotion in which tickets are 50% off.

Purchase an Everett Silvertips Season Ticket Membership to guarantee all door giveaways this season- no more stressing while in line! For more information, call 425-252-5100.

