Full 2024-25 Promotional Schedule Released
August 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially unveiled their full 2024-25 promotional schedule!
The schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Sep. 21 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.) - Home Opener; Magnet Schedule Giveaway pres. by Seatown Electric
Saturday, Sep. 28 - vs Portland (6:05 p.m.) - Cooler Bag Giveaway, pres. by Buzz Inn Steakhouse
Sunday, Sep. 29 - vs Kelowna (4:05 p.m.) - Flag Giveaway, pres. by BECU
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Friday, Oct. 25 - vs Edmonton (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light
Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs Wenatchee (6:05 p.m.) - Pink the Rink, pres. by Safeway, Providence Foundation; Glow Bracelet giveaway
Saturday, Nov. 9 - vs Calgary (6:05 p.m.) - Fan 4-Pack, pres. by High Point Gutter
Monday, Nov. 11 - vs Red Deer (7:05 p.m.) - Veterans Day
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - vs Lethbridge (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Friday, Nov. 22 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - vs Victoria (7:05 p.m.) - Thanksgiving Eve; Sportula Giveaway, pres. by Superior Concrete
Saturday, Nov. 30 - vs Kamloops (6:05 p.m.) - Fan 4-Pack, pres. by High Point Gutter
Friday, Dec. 6 - vs Kelowna (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light
Saturday, Dec. 7 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Teddy Bear Toss, pres. by Les Schwab Tire Center
Wednesday, Dec. 11 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Friday, Dec. 13 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light
Saturday, Dec. 14 - vs Tri-City (6:05 p.m.) - Zamboni Snowglobe giveaway, pres. by Seatown Electric
Saturday, Dec. 28 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Great Paper Airplane Toss, pres. by Ardor Printing
Saturday, Jan. 4 - vs Victoria (6:05 p.m.) - Cowbell Giveaway, pres. by Erickson Furniture
Friday, Jan. 10 - vs Spokane (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light
Sunday, Jan. 12 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.) - Mascot Mania, pres. by Polar Bear Exterior Solutions
Friday, Jan. 17 - vs Brandon (7:05 p.m.) - Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink Combo, pres. by Bud Light
Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.) - Great Small Dog Race #1 (Smooshed Faces), pres. by Sam's Cats & Dogs
Saturday, Jan. 25 - vs Seattle (6:05 p.m.) - Local Heroes Night, pres. by Wolfe Plumbing & Wolfe Fire Protection
Sunday, Jan. 26 - vs Tri-City (4:05 p.m.) - Belt Bag giveaway, pres. by BECU
Wednesday, Jan. 29 - vs Medicine Hat (7:05 p.m.) - Midweek Madness 50% off tickets, pres. by Symmetria Integrative Medical
Saturday, Feb. 1 - vs Spokane (6:05 p.m.) - Great Small Dog Race #2 (Non-Smooshed Faces), pres. by Sam's Cats & Dogs
Sunday, Feb. 2 - vs Kamloops (4:05 p.m.) - Undie Sunday Clothing Drive
Friday, Feb. 21 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.) - Trading Card Set Giveaway, pres. by Mountain Pacific Bank
Friday, Feb. 28 - vs Seattle (7:05 p.m.) - Union Solidarity Night, pres. by Snohomish & Island County Labor Council
Saturday, Mar. 1 - vs Vancouver (6:05 p.m.) - Scout Night, pres. by Dave & Buster's
Saturday, Mar. 8 - vs Prince George (6:05 p.m.) - Navy Night, pres. by North Sound Stevedoring
Friday, Mar. 14 - vs Portland (7:05 p.m.) - Great Small Dog Race #3 (Corgis), pres. by Sam's Cats & Dogs; Mystery Giveaway
Friday, Mar. 21 - vs Wenatchee (7:05 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation Night; Team Poster Giveaway, pres. by Mountain Pacific Bank; Team Awards Ceremony
Select Friday games will feature Hockey Happy Hour Ticket & Drink combos, redeemable for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Select Saturday games will feature the Fan 4-Pack, where fans can save more when they buy more. Select Sunday games will feature the Super Saver Sunday promotion presented by BECU, in which tickets start at just $10. All Monday and Wednesday games will feature the Midweek Madness promotion in which tickets are 50% off.
Purchase an Everett Silvertips Season Ticket Membership to guarantee all door giveaways this season- no more stressing while in line! For more information, call 425-252-5100.
