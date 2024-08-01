Blazers Sign 2024 US Prospects Pick Eli TVerdovsky

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2009-born forward Eli Tverdovsky to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Tverdovsky was selected by the Blazers in the 1 st round, 6 th overall in the 2024 WHL US Prospects Draft in May.

Tverdovsky is from Los Angeles, CA and played the 2023-24 season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep team. In 27 games, he had 20 goals, 16 assists and 36 points. He also added a goal and an assist in three playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Eli and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Eli's development over the coming seasons."

The 6'0" and 150lb forward is the sixth player signed by the Blazers in the 2009-born age group joining forwards Asher Gingras, Jacob Dumansky and Cole Secord and defensemen Joaquin Geras and Madden Tymchak.

Tverdovsky is the first player the Blazers have signed from the WHL US Prospects Draft since it was introduced in 2020. He is also the son of former NHL defenseman Oleg Tverdovsky.

