Canes Chatter - August 1

August 1, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

2024-2025 Season Tickets: Renew and/or purchase 2024-2025 Season Tickets for the Hurricanes! Tickets beginning as low as $627 for adults for all 34-regular season home games. As a season ticket holder, you will receive free parking at the ENMAX Centre for all 'Canes home games, select ENMAX Centre pre-sale opportunities, a 10% discount at the team store Top Shelf, and more! Sign up today by visiting: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/2425seasontickets/.

Season Ticket Renewal Deadline: The deadline to renew season tickets for the 2024-2025 campaign is Monday, August 12th at 5:00pm. Fans can still opt-in to the four-month payment plan which will begin on September 1st. The payment plan will see four payments withdrawn on the first of each month between September and December 2024.

NEW 2024-2025 Premium Season Seat: The Hurricanes are excited to offer a NEW Premium Season Seat Benefits included in the Premium Seat are: Home Playoff tickets for the entire 2025 WHL Playoffs, WHL Live streaming package for the 2024-2025 regular season, a season ticket holder gift, 10% food and beverage discounts at ENMAX Centre concessions, a 15% Top Shelf store discount AND MORE! Fans who have purchased a 2024-2025 season ticket can still upgrade to the Premium Ticket. Learn more about pricing and sign up for the NEW Premium Seat by visiting: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/2425seasontickets/.

Seat Exchange / Release: The Hurricanes will hold their season ticket seat exchange beginning on Monday, August 19th until August 23rd. After the seat exchange, all seats will be released to the general public on August 26th.

Season Ticket Pick-up: The 2024-2025 season ticket pick-up event has been scheduled for the week of September 9th. More details to come.

Pre-Season Tickets: The Hurricanes will open the 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season on Tuesday, September 3rd at the Lethbridge Sportsplex. Tickets for the 2024 exhibition schedule will go on sale next week.

Become a Sponsor: The Hurricanes 2024-2025 sponsorship opportunities are now available. Sponsorships extend from rink boards to concourse signage and much, much more. Find out more and become a sponsor by calling Dylan or Tamara at the 'Canes office by calling 403-328-1986.

Care for Kids Golf Tournament: Limited Join today to participate in the 2024 Care for Kids Golf Tournament. The tournament will take place on Wednesday, August 21st at Paradise Canyon Golf Resort featuring a 1:30pm shotgun start. The tournament will support the Lethbridge Hurricanes Education Fund, Lethbridge Food Bank and Canadian Tire Jump Start. Sponsorship opportunities and registration is now open by visiting: https://birdease.com/careforkidsgolf

NEWS & NOTES

Memorial Cup Bid: The Hurricanes announced officially on July 25th their intention to bid for the 2026 Memorial Cup tournament. The event would be held in May of 2026 and would be held at the Lethbridge Sportsplex. More: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/hurricanes-announce-bid-for-2026-memorial- cup/

Canadian Campers: Hurricanes defencemen Noah Chadwick and Will Sharpe participated in Hockey Canada camps in July. Chadwick was one of 12 defenceman invited to take part in the National Junior Team camp for the 2025 World Junior Championship while Sharpe took part in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup selection camp.

More: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/article/chadwick-sharpe-named-to-hockey-canada-summer-camps/

Canada Calling: Hockey Canada announced that Lethbridge Hurricanes Associate Head Coach and Assistant General Manager Matt Anholt will serve as an Assistant Coach for Canada Red at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. It will mark the second straight season Anholt will serve and the third straight year a 'Canes staff member will represent Canada at the tournament. More: https://chl.ca/whl- hurricanes/article/anholt-named-assistant-coach-for-world-under-17-hockey-challenge/

Off-Season Acquisition: On July 10th the Hurricanes announced the acquisition of 2005-born forward Trae Johnson from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. Johnson, a former second-round draft pick of the Brandon Wheat Kings, has skated in 187 regular season games with the Rockets and Wheat Kings totaling 32 points (10g-22a) along with 168 penalty minutes. More: https://chl.ca/whl- hurricanes/article/hurricanes-acquire-johnson-from-rockets/

