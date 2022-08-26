Yadi & Waino Limited Edition Budweiser Can Theme Tickets Available Now

Celebrate the "Best Buds" in baseball with this limited edition Cardinals Theme Ticket that features Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright on a Commemorative Budweiser Can! This Theme Ticket is only available to fans ages 21+.

Each "Best Buds" Theme Ticket includes one (1) limited edition Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright Budweiser "Best Buds" Can and one (1) Field Box Seat to the Friday, Sept. 2 game at Hammons Field for just $19 (plus tax).

Fans must be 21+ and show a valid I.D. to be able to get their limited edition Budweiser can. Pick-up is only available during the game on Friday, Sept. 2 at The Perch Bar and Lounge on the Main Concourse. Pick-up will start when gates open at 6:05pm and end at Last Call with the first pitch of the 8th inning.

This Theme Ticket is a Cardinals fan must-have! Quantities are limited and these will sell out, so get yours now! To order your Budweiser "Best Buds" Theme Ticket right now, log in to your My Tickets account and select the Presale in your Special Offers section. Give us a call at (417) 863-0395 if you have any trouble ordering online.

Click here to login to My Cardinals Tickets and get your "Best Buds" Theme Ticket now!

Great Southern Bank $9K Giveaway, Coca-Cola T-Shirt Giveaway, Country Music Fireworks, and more this week!

The Springfield Cardinals open up another fun-filled homestand against the Wichita Wind Surge on August 30 through September 4, featuring:

-Tuesday, August 30, 6:35pm - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Wednesday, August 31, 6:35pm - Purina Woof Wednesday. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Thursday, September 1, 6:35pm - Great Southern Bank $9,000 Giveaway and Thirsty Thursday. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Friday, September 2, 6:35pm - Country Music Fireworks. Gates open at 5:35pm.

-Saturday, September 3, 6:05pm - Coca-Cola Long Sleeve Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000). Gates open at 5:05pm.

-Sunday, September 4, 6:05pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, and St. Louis Cardinals Build-A-Bear Workshop Hall of Fame Bear Giveaway (2,000). Gates open at 5:05pm.

Back for 2022 is the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

