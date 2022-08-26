Missions Penultimate Homestand Begins Tuesday, August 30th

Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, September 2 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Flying Chanclas Cap Giveaway - Courtesy of TSAOG, the first 1,500 fans entering Wolff Stadium will receive this unique and stylish cap!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, September 3 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bud Light Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game to enjoy a spectacular fireworks display!

Sunday, September 4 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Six Flags Kids Day - The first 250 kids 48 inches or shorter will receive a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Playoff tickets for September 22nd are available now. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

