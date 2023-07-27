Wylie Hits for the Cycle, Monarchs Fall Short

July 27, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







*** Part 1.1 - UTF-8

July 27, 2023/in News/by Morgan Kolenda

By: Nolan Brooks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Justin Wylie hit for the cycle, but the Kansas City Monarchs fell short versus the Kane County Cougars 6-5 at Legends Field Thursday afternoon.

Wylie, an All-Star infielder, went 4-for-5 on the day with three RBIs. It's the first time a Monarch has hit for the cycle since Jan Hernandez on July 15, 2022.

The Monarchs remain in first place in the American Association West, though they drop to 37-27 on the season. They left 14 on base, matching their season high.

Monarchs starter Brandon Finnegan surrendered five runs early but finished with a season-high eight strikeouts and only one walk in five innings of work.

The Cougars started the scoring in the top of the first on a solo shot from Josh Allen that made it 1-0 Cougars.

The Monarchs answered in the bottom of the first with a leadoff single from Odubel Herrera. He would later score on an RBI fielder's choice from Chris Herrmann to tie the game 1-1.

Josh Allen followed up his first inning homer with a grand slam that made it 5-1 Kane County in the second inning.

The Monarchs comeback started in the bottom of the third. Wylie's RBI double made it 5-2 Cougars after three.

Wylie's homer came in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-3. A Herrmann double, Gavin Collins single and an RBI sac fly from Jan Hernandez led to a 5-4 score through five.

Monarchs relievers Matt Hartman, Grant Gavin, Trey Jeans and Patrick Weigel struck out five across four innings of work. Jeans allowed only one run on an eighth inning home run from Jimmy Kerrigan that made it 6-4.

Wylie completed the cycle with an RBI triple in the bottom of the eighth that made it 6-5 Kane County.

Despite loading the bases on three singles with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Monarchs fell short.

Finnegan got the loss (4-4), Cougars starter Tyler Beardsley got the win (6-4) and Cougars closer Daniel Bies got the save (11).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs begin a three-game road series versus the Sioux City Explorers. Game one is scheduled for 7:05 pm Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.