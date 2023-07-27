Barth Does It Again; Canaries Walk-off Fargo-Moorhead
July 27, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Jordan Barth delivered a two-out, two-run walkoff homerun on Thursday as the Canaries defeated Fargo-Moorhead 7-5 in ten innings.
The RedHawks scored twice in the second inning but the Birds grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth on a grand slam from Hunter Clanin.
Jabari Henry ripped a solo shot to open the sixth inning but Fargo-Moorhead evened things up with three runs in their half of the eighth. The tie held until Barth's two-run blast in the bottom of the tenth.
Barth, Clanin and Henry each finished with two hits to lead the Canaries, who improve to 30-36 and sit just two games out of playoff position. The Birds continue their homestand with a matchup against Lake Country Friday at 7:05pm.
