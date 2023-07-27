Trevor Lane, Matt Bottcher Lead Chicago Dogs over Lake Country

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Chicago Dogs defeated the Lake Country DockHounds 7-3 Wednesday night at Impact Field. The Dogs are now 33-31, winners of three games in a row and two consecutive series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Lake Country DockHounds.

Chicago Dogs starting pitcher Trevor Lane threw six innings of three-run ball while surrendering five hits. He also struck out eight DockHounds, his most in a start this season. Lane allowed the three runs in the second and third innings and improved as the start went along. Lane retired his final six batters, after surrendering a leadoff single to Tyler Hill in the top of the fifth inning.

Lane managed to keep Lake Country at bay, as the Dogs' offense was feisty all night.

Chicago hitters reached base 23 times against Lake Country pitching, including 11 hits, 6 walks and five hit by pitches. The Dogs scored seven runners, but also stranded 15. The Dogs stranded the bases loaded in both the second and third innings.

Still, the offense came out hot and quick. The Dogs scored four times in the first two innings.

Ryan Lidge singled home Payton Eeles, and then Matt Bottcher scorched his ninth home run of the season to left-center field.

Lidge followed his first-inning single with a two-out double to bring Cody Bohanek around.

David Maberry extended the Dogs' lead in the fifth inning with a two-out single to center field. Jesus Lujano scored on the play.

Ben Livorsi launched his fourth home run of the season to deep right-center field to lead off the seventh inning. It was Livorsi's first long ball since June 28. Later in the inning, Josh Altmann singled home Eeles - his team-leading 57th RBI of the season.

The Dogs' bullpen was just as dominant as the Dogs' offense. Jonathan Cheshire and Bryan Warzek finished the final three innings perfectly. The pair struck out four batters and retired every Lake Country hitter they faced.

The Dogs retired the final 15 batters alongside Lane's dominance in the fifth and sixth innings.

Bottcher had a strong night at the plate. He drove in two runners and was a triple away from the cycle.

Eeles reached four times in his Impact Field debut. Eeles walked once, was hit by a pitch and reached on two errors. Additionally, he scored two times for the Dogs.

The Dogs look to achieve their first series sweep since June 1 Thursday night. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

