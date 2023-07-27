Payserve Global and the American Association of Professional Baseball Announce 10-Year Partnership

Moorhead, MN - Payserve Global, a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking 10-year agreement with the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB), marking Payserve Global's entry into the North American market and further strengthening its position in the sports and B2C sectors.

Under this exclusive partnership, Payserve Global will become the designated payment provider and point-of-sale (POS) provider for the AAPB. The agreement begins with a select group of teams and will progressively expand across the entire league within the next two years. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in delivering streamlined and efficient payment processes, enhancing financial operations and fostering growth across the AAPB.

"We are thrilled to partner with the American Association of Professional Baseball," said Eifion Weinzweig, Co-Founder at Payserve Global. "This collaboration represents an exciting milestone for us as we extend our reach into North America and solidify our presence in the sports industry. Our mission is to empower businesses with efficient payment solutions, and we are confident that our expertise will greatly benefit the AAPB and its member clubs."

"The American Association prides itself on first in class operations and the partnership with Payserve Global brings us the top level payment services we seek as a league." said Joshua Schaub, American Association Commissioner.

As part of their expansion plans, Payserve Global invites interested parties to learn more about their comprehensive range of payment solutions by visiting their website at www.payserveglobal.com. Their specialized offerings for the sports and B2C sectors are designed to enhance financial performance and simplify payment processes, ensuring increased revenue and improved customer experiences.

SRS Partners, the exclusive sponsorship agency for the American Association, brokered the relationship with PayServe Global on behalf of the league.

