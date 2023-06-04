Workman Blasts Two Homers as Erie Takes Finale

The SeaWolves rode the long ball to a 6-1 win over Richmond in the series finale at The Diamond.

Gage Workman began the scoring with a solo home run against Flying Squirrels starter Ryan Murphy in the top of the third inning.

Richmond matched Workman's blast with a run of their own in the bottom half of that third inning. Jimmy Glowenke opened with a double against Erie starter Wilmer Flores, advanced to third on a balk, and scored on Simon Whiteman's sacrifice fly.

Workman led off the fifth inning with his second home run of the game, this time against left-hander Juan Sanchez. It was Workman's second multi-homer game of the season. He's now hit all five of his home runs this season during day games.

Wilmer Flores took a no-decision, throwing four innings and allowing just one run on one hit with no walks and six strikeouts. Lael Lockhart (1-0) earned the win for Erie, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. Sanchez (3-3) took the loss for Richmond.

In the seventh, Ben Malgeri blasted Erie's third homer of the game. This was a two-run home run to give the SeaWolves a 4-1 lead. Erie tacked on two more in the eighth inning on RBI singles hit by Andrew Navigato and Malgeri.

Lockhart, Adam Wolf, Sean Guenther, and Jake Higginbotham combined to allow just one hit over five scoreless innings out of the Erie bullpen.

Erie took five of six in the series and won its first Sunday game in six tries. Erie last won on Sunday on April 23, also at The Diamond.

The SeaWolves open a homestand with the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Brant Hurter faces Chayce McDermott in the opener.

