Senators Blow through Early Deficit, Win 14-10

June 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to beat the Bowie Baysox 14-10 Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Trailing 4-0 in the second, the Sens scored three to close the deficit. Bowie scored a run a of their own in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Harrisburg then scored the next eight runs to take an 11-5 lead before the Baysox responded with five of their own in the seventh inning. Harrisburg then scored three in the eighth to finish the scoring.

The Big Play

The Senators began the top of the fifth inning trailing 5-3. With two outs and no one on base, James Wood homered. Then two walks and a single followed loading the bases for Brady Lindsly. The count ran to 3-2 when Lindsly unloaded a grand slam, the big play of the game.

On Capitol Hill

Michael Cuevas started and went 3.2 innings allowing five runs on eight hits. Garvin Alston followed and earned the win when the Senators rallied. He went 2.1 innings and allowed a hit but no runs. Reid Schaller followed going one-third of an inning and allowed five runs. Evan Lee finished the seventh, going the final two-thirds of an inning and didn't allow a run. Jack Sinclair and Joel Peguero pitched an inning each but tossed scoreless frames to finish the game.

With the Gavel

Frankie Tostado had two hits including a three-run home run. James Wood homered and doubled twice along with scoring three runs. Brady Lindsly had just one hit, but it was a grand slam in the fifth inning. Donovan Casey hit a two-run home run and had two singles. Blake Rutherford homered and doubled, driving in two runs. Wood and Casey both scored three runs.

Filibusters

The grand slam by Lindsly was the fifth of the season for the Senators... The Senators scored a season-high 14 runs Sunday after scoring a then season-high 13 runs Saturday night... Harrisburg raised their batting average from .229 to .234 between yesterday and today... The Senators return home Tuesday trailing Erie by 2.5 games and Altoona by 1.5 games with 18 games remaining in the first half.

On the Docket

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

