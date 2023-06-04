Rumfield's Walk-Off Knock Supplies Somerset a Series Win Over Portland
June 4, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots bested the first place Portland Sea Dogs in walk-off fashion at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, outlasting the Sea Dogs in extra innings by a score of 5-4.
RHP Richard Fitts (6 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 6 K) took the no-decision, striking out 6+ for the fifth time this season. The Yankees No. 8 prospect tallied his third straight quality start and fourth of the season.
1B TJ Rumfield (2-for-4, RBI, BB) delivered the walk-off blow with an RBI single in the 10th inning, scoring Max Burt from second base.
Rumfield has provided each of Somerset's two walk-off's this season, after his 9th inning sacrifice fly won it for the Patriots on 5/19 vs. Reading.
C Austin Wells (3-for-5, RBI) tied the ballgame at four with an RBI single in the 7th inning, plating Aaron Palensky.
Sunday marked Wells' eighth multi-hit performance of the season and second three-hit game. The Yankees No. 2 prospect now has 6 RBI over his last four games and 26 in 44 games for Somerset this season, good for third on the team.
SS Trey Sweeney (1-for-5, HR) hit a game-tying solo homer in the 5th inning for his fourth long-ball of the year.
Sweeney finished the six-game series with five hits, including two homers, both of which came off Sea Dogs' starter Grant Gambrell.
