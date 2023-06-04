June 4, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN The Portland Sea Dogs held on to beat the Somerset Patriots 4-3 on Saturday night, snapping a three game losing streak. Somerset got on the board first with back-to-back solo home runs by Austin Wells and Tyler Hardman in the bottom of the first inning. Phillip Sikes tied the game 2-2 with a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning to bring home both Niko Kavadas and Chase Meidroth. Corey Rosier stole his team-leading twenty-third base of the season in the top of the fifth inning before being brought around to score on an RBI groundout by Ceddanne Rafaela. Portland took the 3-2 lead for the first time in the ballgame. Niko Kavadas blasted his team-leading ninth home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning. With his solo blast to right field, Portland extended their lead 4-2. An RBI single by Jasson Dominguez in the seventh inning would bring Somerset within one but Portland led, 4-3.

RAFAELA MATCHES SEASON HIGH With a single in the ninth inning last night, Ceddanne Rafaela extended his hitting streak to nine games. It is the second nine game hitting streak of the season for Rafaela. During this current streak, he is batting .333 (12-for-36) with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. Nine games is the longest hitting streak for Portland this year. Rafaela is also on a 13 games on base streak, the second longest active on base streak for the Sea Dogs.

NO STOPPING NICK YORKE Nick Yorke extended his on base streak with a single in the fifth inning to 15 games. During his last 15 games, the second baseman is batting .367 (22-for-60) with two doubles, a triple and two home runs. He also has eight RBI and two stolen bases. It is the second longest on base streak by a Sea Dog this season, with Niko Kavadas owning the longest with 16 games.

KAVADAS CLUBS ANOTHER HOMER Niko Kavadas crushed his ninth home run of the season last night and continues to lead Portland with long balls. In the Eastern League, Kavadas has the fifth most amount of homers this season. Hunter Goodman leads the league with 16 home runs.

GOING FOR THE SPLIT Today the Sea Dogs will go for the series split with Somerset. Portland has not lost a series this season, each has either been a split or win. The last time the Sea Dogs and Patriots faced off, the two teams split the series in Portland.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 3.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 5.5 games behind Portland while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are tied with the Hartford Yard Goats for fourth place, 8.5 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 4, 2014 - Henry Owens fired 8 scoreless on just 2 hits and fanned 6, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-1 win over Erie at Hadlock Field. Blake Swihart went 3-for-5 with a 2-run single in the ninth.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell (1-0, 1.69 ERA) will take the mound today for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on Tuesday, May 30th against the Patriots. He tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking four and striking out three. His four walks matched a season-high.

