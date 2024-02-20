Worcester Red Sox Front Office Members "See Their Shadows" on Groundhog Day

In honor of Groundhog Day, members of the Worcester Red Sox Front Office "saw their shadows" by welcoming students from North High School to Polar Park. Twelve freshmen enjoyed the opportunity to gain insight into what it's like to work for a Triple-A baseball club! The students received a VIP Tour of Polar Park and learned the ins and outs of working for a professional sports organization.

While on a behind-the-scenes tour of Polar Park, the students learned about Ted Williams' history in the city of Worcester from WooSox Ambassador, Kevin Hartigan

The students toured the WooSox Clubhouse and WooSox Productions' control room to see the various roles and responsibilities of the staff.

And to top it off, Punxsutawney Phil predicted that spring is on its way as Polar Park gears up for Opening Day on April 2! The WooSox wish their friends at North High and Coach Pettway luck on and off the basketball court this season.

