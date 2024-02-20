WooSox Nation and the Worcester Community Bid Farewell to Fan Favorite, Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald

February 20, 2024 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald said his goodbyes to Polar Park and Worcester Red Sox fans from across the region on Saturday, January 27, 2024. After spending his offseason playing baseball in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Fitzgerald made the quick trip from Chicago to Boston just weeks before needing to report to Arizona for Spring Training as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization.

On September 17, 2023, the WooSox Home Season Finale, Fitzgerald was presented with a key to the City of Worcester by Mayor Joe Petty himself. Just a few hours later, he walked into the WooSox Clubhouse for what he didn't know would be one of the last times.

The infielder, better known to WooSox Nation as "Fitzy," was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on December 6, after spending just over two seasons with the WooSox and five seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization.

Saturday morning, Fitzy joined the WooSox on a visit to the Double Play Sports facility where the Jr. WooSox practice to speak to two travel baseball teams. He gave each player an autographed baseball and engaged them in a Q and A session.

Next, he headed back to Polar Park where WooSox Season Ticket Members were treated to a free luncheon with Fitzgerald in the DCU Club. He answered all the hard-hitting questions from fans on a panel moderated by WooSox broadcaster Jim Cain.

After the luncheon, he went down to the WooSox Team Store where he signed autographs and took photos with fans as they shopped for the "WooSox X RYAN FITZGERALD" merchandise collection. He was the first Minor League Baseball player to debut his own merchandise collection with any team on August 20, 2022.

To conclude the farewell celebration, he also visited the DCU Center where he "dropped the puck" at the Worcester Railers' "Star Wars Night" and signed autographs. He gave the team a pregame speech to get them fired up, while also enjoying a little soccer before they hit the ice.

Fitzgerald quickly became a fan favorite within the WooSox organization for his performance and charisma on the baseball diamond, showing off his unique ability as a true utility player. He is the WooSox' all-time leader in games played (235), at-bats (821), runs scored (115), hits (194), doubles (52), triples (11), RBIs (137), and walks (94).

But beyond the gates of Polar Park, he immersed himself into the Worcester community and became more beloved by the city the longer he spent in Worcester. He was quickly known for his signature pearl beads and mullet hairstyle, but he also became known around the community. Throughout his time as a WooSox player, Fitzy was an active participant in WooSox Foundation events and a contributor to the role the Foundation plays within Central Massachusetts. He is also a two-time "Heart of the Heart" Community Spirit awardee recipient.

"There isn't another team out there that does it the way the WooSox organization does," said Fitzgerald.

"Ryan Fitzgerald has meant so much to our franchise and the entire Worcester community during his time in the Red Sox organization," said WooSox Vice President of Community & Player Relations Joe Bradlee. "We wish Fitzy nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career with the Kansas City Royals, and we're glad that fans had the opportunity to bid him farewell."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.