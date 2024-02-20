Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning February 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2024 season presented by FIS will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21 for all 75 regular season home games from March 29 through September 22.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets at the 121 Financial Ballpark Miller Electric Box Office, by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or online at www.jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season Miller Electric Box Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

Jumbo Shrimp ticket pricing is as follows:

Ticket Advance

Price Assurance Price* Sections Notes

General Admission $5 $8 Primrose Little League Lawn

Military Field Reserved $7 $10 101, 114-117 Must show military or veteran ID at Box Office

Military Dugout Reserved $10 $13 102-113 Must show military or veteran ID at Box Office

Outfield Reserved $7 $10 118-120

Field Reserved $15 $18 101, 114-117

Dugout Reserved $19 $22 102-113

121 Financial Crustacean Corner $30 $33 121 Financial Crustacean Corner Swivel seat; Includes $10 loaded value credit

PNC Bank Home Plate Club $45 $48 PNC1-PNC4 Includes $10 loaded value credit, in-seat wait service

Wheelhouse Captain's Chairs $35 $38 Wheelhouse front row Includes $10 loaded value credit

*Assurance Tickets are exchangeable tickets that provide flexibility to change the game fans will attend. Assurance Tickets are exchangeable for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a different game within the same regular season based on availability. Assurance Tickets must be exchanged 24 hours prior to the first pitch of the game at (904)-358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. Assurance Tickets are not exchangeable from this point and no refunds will be issued if you do not exchange your Assurance Ticket.

All fans have access to the Coors Light Tiki Terrace and Wheelhouse, two areas that were part of owner Ken Babby's more than $2 million invested in ballpark improvements since 2016. The improvements, along with the 121 Financial Crustacean Corner and suite renovations, were recognized in October 2016 by CREW Jacksonville with its inaugural Initiative IMPACT Award for significant contribution to the Northeast Florida region.

Season tickets, mini plans, and group outings for the 2024 season presented by FIS are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

