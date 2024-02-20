Can't Miss 'Em Ticket Package Gives Fans Best Selection of Games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In anticipation of the 2024 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by FIS, the club is unveiling a new way for Crustacean Nation to be sure they are at 121 Financial Ballpark for the 10 most must-see games of the campaign.

For just $170, the Can't Miss 'Em package allows fans to pick their own Dugout Reserved (Section 102-113) seat for 10 premium games. The package includes the following games & promotions:

Friday, March 29 (Opening Day with postgame fireworks & magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,000 fans)

Thursday, April 11 (First Coors Light Thirsty Thursday of the season with $2 & $3 drafts at select locations)

Tuesday, May 14 (Forever Vets Canines & Crustaceans Dog Day - dogs get in free as long as their human companion purchases a ticket)

Saturday, May 18 (Mental Health Awareness Night & Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobblehead giveaway presented by 121 Financial & River Point Behavioral Health to the first 2,000 fans)

Sunday, June 16 (Father's Day celebration, Baptist Health Sunday Family Funday)

Wednesday, July 3 (Independence Day celebration fireworks and Patriotic Cap giveaway presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships to the first 2,000 fans)

Saturday, July 20 (Hawaiian Shirt giveaway presented by Swisher to the first 2,000 fans)

Friday, August 16 (Friday Night Fireworks, Red Shirt Fridays and Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite, '90s Night)

Sunday, September 1 (Postgame Labor Day Fireworks, Kids Headshot Day)

Saturday, September 21 (Fan Appreciation Day presented by FIS, Scampi Mascot Plushie giveaway presented by 121 Financial to the first 2,000 fans, Postgame Fireworks)

Fans can purchase a Can't Miss 'Em package or other season ticket packages, mini plans and group outings on www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

