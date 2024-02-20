Weekend Passes for 2024 ACC Baseball Championship on Sale Now

February 20, 2024 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.org) - Weekend passes are on sale now for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship, which will be played at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. The weekend pass will give access to games scheduled between Friday night, May 24 and Sunday, May 26.

The weekend pass will give fans access to four games, beginning with Friday's second session, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Additionally, fans will gain access to both semifinal contests on Saturday and Sunday's ACC Baseball Championship Game.

Weekend passes are priced as low as $50 for outfield seats, with field box being priced at $60, and club seats available for $80.

Following the Friday night contest, fans will be treated to a firework spectacular over Uptown Charlotte. Additional promotions for the ACC Baseball Championship will be announced at a later date. The ACC Baseball Championship will feature several opportunities for fan engagement, including contests, giveaways, commemorative photo opportunities, and more.

ACC baseball teams combined to post a 35-5 record on opening weekend with 10 teams going undefeated. Six teams - Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, and Wake Forest - are all ranked in the top 15 nationally by D1Baseball. With six teams in the top 15 of the poll, the ACC is tied for the most among any conference. Last season, eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament, including Wake Forest and Virginia, who competed in the Men's College World Series.

Both all-sessions passes and the weekend pass can be purchased by visiting theacc.com/tickets or. Single-session tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Weekend Passes (Friday night through Sunday)

Club - $80

Field Box - $60

Outfield - $50

All-Session Passes

Club - $225

Field Box - $170

