Worcester Red Sox and Worcester Bravehearts Announce New Partnership

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox and the Worcester Bravehearts today announced a partnership to promote Diamond Sports and collaborate on goodwill initiatives throughout our community. The clubs will also work together to help clean neighborhoods, provide food to the hungry, and advocate healthy lifestyles through sports.

The WooSox will help provide a showcase for the Bravehearts by welcoming their mascot, Jake the Lion, and by introducing the 2024 Bravehearts on the field at Polar Park on May 24, the eve of their Opening Day (May 25) game at 6:30 p.m. at Fitton Field at the College of the Holy Cross.

The WooSox Foundation, WooSox players, and Bravehearts representatives will collaborate at various community events over the season, such as an Earth Day Canal District Cleanup on Monday, April 22.

WooSox coaches and players will invite their counterparts at the Bravehearts to provide personal instruction at free WooSox Youth Clinics, presented by Hanover Insurance, on five Saturdays over the summer at Polar Park: June 22, July 6, July 13, August 3, and August 17.

As an opening gesture of welcome, the WooSox invite Bravehearts Season Ticket Holders to be the club's guests on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 2. Those who display their badge at the Polar Park Ticket Office will receive a free ticket to the 3:05 p.m. game against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays).

"We thank the Vaccaro Family for reaching out to us," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "Worcester has a rich baseball history, and we have loved supporting amateur baseball and softball at all levels. We are thrilled to add the Bravehearts to the teams we support, and we are excited to partner with the Vaccaros on a variety of community activities. This partnership feels good for the community."

"Today is a special day for anyone in Central Mass who loves baseball," said Peter Barry, the WooSox' head of Corporate Partnership Services, who played for the Bravehearts in 2019 and 2020. The Holden native and graduate of Saint Peter-Marian High School and Saint Leo University joined the WooSox' front office in 2023. "The entire Worcester community will benefit from these two organizations coming together to celebrate baseball and to promote goodwill."

Heading into their 11th season, the Bravehearts are now under new ownership of Frank Vaccaro, Sr., and his family, who also own Masis Staffing Solutions, a corporate partner of the WooSox since the club's inception in 2021.

