Buffalo Bisons Team up with NASA to Host Total Solar Eclipse at Sahlen Field Monday, April 8

February 29, 2024 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







With the centerline of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse set to run through centerfield of the ballpark in Buffalo, NY, the Buffalo Bisons are excited to announce that they have teamed up with NASA to host the Total Solar Eclipse at Sahlen Field, a NASA-hosted viewing event that will be free to the public on Monday, April 8 at Sahlen Field.

Ballpark gates will open at 12:00 p.m. with an educational and entertaining program beginning at 1:00 p.m., featuring NASA scientists, Q&A sessions, demonstrations and a live feed of NASA programming on the Bisons 80 ft. centerfield scoreboard. The first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will also receive a free pair of Eclipse Viewing Glasses. FREE Tickets for the event must be picked up at the Sahlen Field Box Office or can be ordered at Bisons.com/Eclipse for a $1 processing fee (all tickets will be general admission).

For this once-in-a-lifetime event, the Bisons are thrilled to welcome the following NASA scientists scheduled to appear at Sahlen Field to educate and inform:

Timothy P. McClanahan -NASA Planetary Scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Rich Burns -NASA Project Manager, Space Science Mission Operations Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Kelly Hyde -NASA Project Support Manager, Space Science Mission Operations Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Angela Stickle -NASA-funded Planetary Scientist, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

"With Buffalo being one of the best places in the entire world to view this amazing event, this will certainly go down as one of the most unique and memorable events we've ever been able to host at Sahlen Field. We're extremely fortunate and thankful that NASA has partnered with us to come to Buffalo because there's no one on this planet better suited to educate and guide us through this once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Eclipse and Science.Nasa.gov/Eclipses. Children attending the Total Eclipse at Sahlen Field can submit their questions to the NASA scientists in advance at Bisons.com/Eclipse. The Bisons will then select the best questions from those submitted and give those children the opportunity to ask their question to the NASA scientists themselves on the field during the events Q&A session. Ballpark concessions will be available at the event with informational tables also present in the ballpark's concourse.

As the cosmic event nears, additional program details will be announced.

