2024 Storm Chasers Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

PAPILLION, Neb. - Single game tickets are now on sale for all 75 home games of the 2024 season of Omaha Storm Chasers at omahastormchasers.com and by calling the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100.

The Storm Chasers open their home schedule Friday, March 29 with a 6:05 p.m. game against Iowa Cubs. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for the Home Opener will receive a 2024 Magnet Schedule giveaway, presented by Great Plains Communications. Omaha's 2024 home schedule features series against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate), Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins affiliate), Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate), Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) and St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins affiliate).

"We are excited to welcome our fans back to Werner Park for another fun-filled season of Storm Chasers Baseball," Storm Chasers Ticket Operations Manager Reilly Raube said. "With all of the theme nights, promotions and giveaways scheduled, we have plenty of days and nights at the ballpark to come out and create long-lasting memories with your friends, family, coworkers and fellow fans."

This year's schedule features 63 promotional dates for fans of all ages, highlighted by 8 giveaways, 35 theme nights, 10 fireworks shows and the Chasers Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal. This season, 11 nights are highlighted as "Premium Nights" to coincide with the most popular and jam-packed dates on the promotional schedule for an additional $5 per ticket. These games include Star Wars Night (May 10), Legends Night (May 11), Take Meowt to the Ballgame (May 25), Runza®s Night presented by Runza® (June 8), Everything Nebraska Night (June 22), Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO (July 3), Negro Leagues Tribute Night, part of the Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal (July 13), Sitcom Night (July 19), Faith & Family Night (July 20), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (August 10) and a John Rave Bobble Catch Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites (August 17).

The full promotional schedule features daily promotions, giveaways, theme nights, and Chasers Community Celebrations presented by PayPal throughout the 75-game home schedule. A full promotional calendar can be found here, and a full game schedule can be found here, though fans should be on the lookout for continuous updates to the Storm Chasers' promotional schedules.

Daily promotions return for the 2024 season. Every Wednesday night is a Cornival presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital at Werner Park, as the Storm Chasers will turn into the Corn Chasers for the game, wearing themed jerseys with fun carnival themed food items, concourse games, performances, and promos depending on the week. You can also bring your furry friends along for Bark in the Park during Wednesday night games (July 3 excluded)! On Thrifty Thursday presented by Pinnacle Bank, baseline box or berm tickets, hot dogs, nachos, pre-packaged popcorn, small soft serve ice cream, small Pepsi products, and domestic can beers for only $3 each. Beginning on May 10th and continuing through August 30th, fans can enjoy Friday Fireworks every Friday night.

Beginning May 11 and continuing through September 14, Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and J&M Displays returns for Saturday home games, where gates open an hour and a half early, as fans can enjoy live music pre-game at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar in left field with pre-game Happy Hour special of $3 craft cans. Every Sunday at Werner Park will be a Family Fun Day presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring free special family entertainment. Fans can bring three cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for a berm ticket as part of Canned Food Sunday and every Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game, thanks to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES:

Diamond Club: $31.00

Club: $25.00

Dugout Box: $20.00

3rd Base Drink Rail: $20.00

Baseline Box: $16.00

Sunbelt Bakery Home Run Porch: $11.00

Leonard Management McDonald's Berm: $11.00

PREMIUM NIGHT SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES:

Diamond Club: $36.00

Club: $30.00

Dugout Box: $25.00

3rd Base Drink Rail: $25.00

Baseline Box: $21.00

Sunbelt Bakery Home Run Porch: $16.00

Leonard Management McDonald's Berm: $16.00

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 vs. Iowa, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:05 p.m. for Opening Night.

