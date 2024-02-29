Indians Unveil 2024 Season Promotional Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today unveiled the 2024 season promotional schedule, which includes 17 games with postgame fireworks, new and returning character appearances, specialty nights and weekends, and more. Single-game tickets go on sale to the public at 10 AM ET on Friday, March 1, and the Indians' 2024 home opener is set for Tuesday, April 2, against the Memphis Redbirds.

"Creating positive experiences and memories for fans at Victory Field is top priority for our organization every year," said Kim Stoebick, Indianapolis Indians director of marketing. "We are excited to add to the fan experience by bringing back popular promotions and also introducing new, enticing promotions to create a diverse promotional schedule from April 2 through September 15."

Following the home opener on April 2, the Indians' first homestand concludes with two giveaways during Total Solar Eclipse Weekend presented by Damar on April 6-7. Sun King Brewery's 12th Annual Bike to the Ballpark takes place on Saturday, April 6, and its Path of Totality beer will be available at the Vic to fans 21 and older both days.

The Indians' second homestand against the St. Paul Saints features another weekend of fun. On Friday, April 19, during Peanut Allergy Awareness Night presented by FARE, peanuts, Cracker Jack® and other products containing peanuts will not be available for purchase at concessions. Indy 500 Night presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set for Saturday, April 20. Fans may enjoy racing-themed in-game entertainment, plus the opportunity to bid on specialty jerseys to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Sunday Characters with Bluey and Bingo presented by MHS wraps the six-game series on Sunday, April 21. Fans will have the chance to meet their favorite Blue and Red Heelers, Bluey and Bingo, from gates open throughout the game in the Center Field Plaza.

Near the end of the Indians' third homestand against the Buffalo Bisons, Victory Field turns into a galaxy far, far away on Saturday, May 4, for Star Wars™ Night. Fans may meet their favorite characters, enjoy in-game entertainment and bid on specialty jerseys. The April 30-May 5 homestand concludes with Sunday Characters with Blippi and Meekah™ presented by MHS. Fans must purchase a special ticket package for the Blippi meet-and-greet.

With the Indians in their 19th consecutive season as the Pittsburgh Pirates' Triple-A affiliate, the 2024 promotional schedule includes the return of two Prospects Weekends presented by Hoosier Lottery from May 17-19 and June 7-9, when the Indians welcome the Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers to town. In addition to the Pirates Pierogies providing in-game entertainment both weekends, team autographs each Saturday and bobblehead giveaways each Sunday, the Indians will wear specialty Young Bucs jerseys all six games, with the jersey auction taking place during the June set. Native American Heritage Night presented by the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana is set for Friday, May 17, Sunday Characters with Villain Kids presented by MHS is scheduled for Sunday, May 19, and fans can create their own baseball card with a Trading Card Experience presented by MHS on Sunday, June 9.

Sandwiched between both Prospects Weekends is a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers. For a second straight season, the Indians are home on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day presented by INVets. The Dollar Menu will be in effect at concessions, and fans may bid on specialty jerseys worn by the Indians prior to fireworks. The series resumes on Wednesday, May 29, when the Indians host the annual Youth Clinic presented by Toyota, Mr. Plumber and Williams Comfort Air. The Youth Clinic is included in the price of admission and is open to all children 14 and under. The weekend concludes with Margaritaville Night presented by Corona Premier on Saturday, June 1, and Sunday Characters with Princesses presented by MHS on Sunday, June 2.

The Indians welcome the Iowa Cubs to the Vic from June 18-23, and the organization will again tip its cap to the Negro Leagues' rich history in Indianapolis with Negro Leagues Night presented by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission on Saturday, June 22. Fans may bid on specialty Indianapolis Clowns jerseys worn by the Indians.

When the calendar flips to July, the Indians play the second half of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats at Victory Field from July 4-6. The July Fourth Celebration presented by AES Indiana includes postgame fireworks on Thursday, July 4, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, and the Indians will wear specialty patriotic jerseys and caps on the Fourth of July, with the jerseys up for grabs to fans via auction. Since 1997, the Indians have been scheduled to play at home on July 4 every season.

The following homestand against Columbus from July 9-14 features the organization's inaugural Pride Night presented by Indy Pride and Stonewall Sports Indianapolis on Friday, July 12, and Harry Potter Weekend, which includes specialty jerseys worn by the Indians and a Hogwarts house hat giveaway to fans on Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14. The Harry Potter jersey auction begins on July 13 and concludes at the end of the seventh inning on July 14.

After the All-Star break and a nine-game road trip, the Indians return home for a six-game set against Toledo from July 30-Aug. 4. Daily Deals currently populate the homestand along with Faith & Fellowship Night on Friday, Aug. 2.

The Indians host St. Paul again from Aug. 13-18, and Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend is slated for the final two contests. On Saturday, Aug. 17, fans may meet Spider-Man, Black Panther and Thor, and the Sunday, Aug. 18 finale features Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America. The Indians will wear specialty Marvel-inspired Rowdie jerseys that will be available to fans via auction.

STEAM Night presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry and Lilly opens the Indians' Aug. 27-Sept. 1 homestand against Louisville. Local companies will demonstrate how their products are used in careers covering science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The Indians' last homestand of the season is against the Rochester Red Wings from Sept. 10-15. Razor Shines Weekend presented by Meineke runs the final three days, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, and includes a series of giveaways, autograph and photo opportunities with Razor Shines, and a pregame jersey retirement ceremony for Shines' No. 3 on Sept. 14.

GiveawaysSaturday, April 6 - Total Solar Eclipse T-shirt presented by Damar (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, April 7 - Earth, Moon and Sun Juggling Set presented by Damar (first 1,000 fans 14 and under)

Sunday, May 19 - Rowdie Bobblehead presented by Hoosier Lottery (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, June 1 - Hawaiian Shirt presented by Corona Premier (first 1,000 fans 21 and older)

Sunday, June 9 - Endy Rodríguez Bobblehead presented by Hoosier Lottery (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 12 - Indians Pride Koozie presented by Indy Pride and Stonewall Sports Indianapolis (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 13 - Hogwarts House Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, July 14 - Hogwarts House Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 17 - Avengers Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, Aug. 18 - Avengers Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, Sept. 13 - Legends Baseball Card Set presented by Meineke (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, Sept. 14 - Razor Shines Bobblehead with audio presented by Meineke (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, Sept. 15 - Razor Shines T-shirt presented by Meineke (first 1,000 fans 14 and under)

Knot Hole Kids Club giveaways presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Sunday, April 7 - Pair of Rowdie Socks (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, April 21 - Pair of Rowdie Socks (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, May 5 - Oneil Cruz Growth Chart (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, May 19 - Oneil Cruz Growth Chart (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, June 2 - Indians Youth Jersey (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, June 9 - Indians Youth Jersey (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, June 23 - Indians Youth Jersey (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, July 14 - Rowdie Baseball (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, Aug. 4 - Indians Lunch Box (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, Aug. 18 - Indians Lunch Box (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, Sept. 1 - Rowdie Hat (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, Sept. 15 - Rowdie Hat (first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express and PetSuites

Thursday, April 18

Tuesday, May 14

Saturday, June 8

Thursday, July 11

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Sunday, Sept. 15

Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly

Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, May 1

Thursday, May 16

Additional promotions will be announced at a later date. All games, times and promotions are subject to change.

Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

