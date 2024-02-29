Inaugural Louisville Bats HBCU Classic Coming to Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY -The Louisville Bats, in partnership with Mission Vision Partner, LLC (MVP), today announced the inaugural Louisville Bats HBCU Classic at Louisville Slugger Field Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. The game will feature the in-state Kentucky State University Thorobreds taking on the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) showdown.

Gates for the event will open at 11:30 a.m. and admission is free. In addition to the game, the day will feature a business showcase, allowing fans to learn more about Black-owned businesses in the area. There will also be an education fair, allowing various schools, colleges and universities to highlight their programs to fans in attendance.

"We're excited to welcome two great institutions to Louisville Slugger Field as part of the first ever Bats HBCU Classic," said Bats President Greg Galiette. "It is our honor to host this great event highlighting HBCUs in our area and beyond. We hope this can be a great day for our community both on the diamond and off."

"I wanted to create an event that leveraged partnerships to support and give back to Kentucky's HBCUs especially my alma mater, KSU," said MVP, LLC President Henry Snorton III.

With the game serving as one of KSU's home games, it also epitomizes the plight of the KSU baseball program the last couple seasons. The Thorobreds' home ballpark, Alumni Stadium, suffered major damage from a windstorm in early March of 2023. So, the team has been playing most of its home games at high schools in the Frankfort area. The program is accepting donations to repair/renovate the field through its "Return to Play" program. Fans can donate at this website.

The contest will serve as the opener to a three-game series between Kentucky State and Morehouse, with the final two games coming as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, March 24 at Western Hills Baseball Field in Frankfort, KY. Game one of the twin-bill starts at noon. The two teams met in a three-game series to open the 2024 season February 3-4 in Atlanta, with KSU sweeping the set.

For more information, fans can visit batsbaseball.com or call the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

