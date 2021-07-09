Worcester Railers HC Sign Veteran Forward Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman for 2021-22 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed veteran forward Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman (@jsmoothie10) to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman enters his 16th professional season and joins the Railers HC after spending the 2020-21 season in Denmark with the Esbjerg Energy where he tallied six points (three goals, three assists) in 12 regular season games and one goal in six playoff games. Prior to that, he spent the previous two seasons primarily with the Belfast Giants in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) where he led the club in scoring with 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 47 games during the 2019-20 season and helped Belfast captures the Elite League and Challenge Cup titles during the 2018-19 season.

The 6-foot-3, 225lb forward was selected in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 116th overall. He played four NHL games tallying two points (one goal, one assist) with the Thrashers from 2007-09. Lavallee-Smotherman spent parts of three seasons with the Thrashers' AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, from 2006-09 producing 106 points (54 goals, 52 assists) in 219 games and helped the Wolves win the Calder Cup in 2008. In total, he accumulated 164 points (78 goals, 86 assists) in 373 AHL games with Chicago, Syracuse, Providence, and Springfield.

"I am very excited to be returning to the states to join the Worcester Railers HC," said LaVallee-Smotherman. "The Railers are a first-class organization on and off the ice, and Worcester has been a destination I have wanted to play in for awhile. I'm looking forward to working with Coach Cunniff with all of the knowledge he brings to the game as we embark on the goal of bringing a Kelly Cup to Worcester."

The native of Corvallis, OR grew up in Westborough, MA and skated with the Manchester Monarchs (ECHL) for parts of two seasons from 2016-18 totaling 92 points (46 goals, 46 assists) in 87 games and was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team during the 2017-18 season.

Prior to turning pro, Lavallee-Smotherman spent four seasons in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts from 2002-06 tallying 139 points (72 goals, 67 assists) in 225 games and helped the Remparts to a Memorial Cup in 2006.

"We are really excited about adding Jordan to our hockey club," said Cunniff. "Jordan has an unbelievable hockey resume and a strong work ethic. To add a player of his caliber to our lineup will help us in so many different areas of the game and his experience will be valuable to our younger players."

Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman is the first player signed by the Railers for the 2021-22 season. All player signings are brought to you by Cintron World, with more announcements expected over the next few weeks.Â

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

