Steelheads Announce 2020-21 Season-Ending Roster

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud partner of the ECHL, has announced the submission of the team's Season-Ending Roster, officially closing the 2020-21 season.

The team's Season-Ending Roster includes 20 players, consisting of 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. All players listed must have signed contracts for the 2020-21 season, and rosters cannot exceed 20 players. All teams must submit a Season-Ending Roster regardless of participation in the 2020-21 season due to contracts and rights signed prior to the opt-out period.

Below is the team's Season-Ending Roster, in alphabetical order by position:

Forward (12): Zack Andrusiak, Calder Brooks, Max Coatta, Sam Coatta, Cody Fowlie, Kenton Helgesen, Kyle Marino, Colby McAuley, Will Merchant, Brett Supinski, Zach Walker, A.J. White

Defense (6): Darren Brady, Jeff King, Chase Stewart, Matt Stief, Mitch Versteeg, Evan Wardley

Goaltender (2): Matt Jurusik, Jake Kupsky

The ECHL notes that each team is entitled to reserve up to eight players from the above list by extending a Qualifying Offer no later than July 23, and no more than four of those eight players can hold Veteran status-260 regular season professional hockey games played for skaters or 180 regular season professional games played for goaltenders at the start of the 2021-22 season. Teams are not required to extend a Qualifying Offer to players who signed a contract prior to July 23.

All Qualifying Offers must remain open for acceptance until August 9, at which that time said offer becomes nullified and the team may either sign the player to any salary or elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a Qualifying Offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to said player for one playing season.

Additionally, teams that extend a Qualifying Offer to a skater or goaltender with Veteran status will retain the rights to said player until August 9. After that point, any unsigned Veteran skater or goaltender becomes a non-tradable Restricted Free Agent and can receive offers from other ECHL teams. When the player in question receives an offer from a new team and intends to accept, the player and offering team must notify the ECHL, the team owning the player's rights, and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) within 24 hours, and the team in control of that player's rights has seven days to match the new offer.

Any Restricted Free Agent not signed to an offer sheet or an ECHL contract by August 16 will become an Unrestricted Free Agent.

