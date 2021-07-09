Cyclones Announce Season Ending Roster

July 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced their 2020 Season-Ending Roster. The full 20-man list can be found below.

2021 Cincinnati Cyclones Season-Ending Roster:

Forwards (13) - Thomas Beretta, Tyler Busch, Bryson Cianfrone, Taylor Crunk, Mike Gornall, Yushiroh Hirano, Ben Johnson, Graham Knott, Matt McLeod, Mason Mitchell, Jesse Schultz, Jason Tackett, and Justin Vaive

Defensemen (7) - Johnny Coughlin, Daniel Fritz, Sean Giles, Ryan Obuchowski, Derek Pratt, Connor Schmidt, and Jack Van Boekel

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than July 23. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2021-22 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 23.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until August 9 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until August 9. After August 9, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 16, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Cincinnati Cyclones return to the ice on Saturday, October 30 at 7:30pm for First Face-Off. The evening will feature $1 hotdogs, pizza, soda and beer. For information on this game, individual tickets, or season ticket package sales, call 513-421-PUCK(7825).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.