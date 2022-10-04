Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Ethan Price and Defenseman Cam Reagan for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smothermanannounced today that the club has signed forward Ethan Price & defenseman Cam Reagan to ECHL contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Price, 25, rejoins Worcester after playing in seventeen games during the 2021-22 season when he recorded two points (0G, 2A) in 17 games played. The 5'10, 187lb forward joined the team midway through the season, leaving Grant MacEwan University where he was captain to start the 21-22 year. In 14 games with Grant MacEwan last season, the Lincoln, NE native notched seven points (2G, 5A).

Reagan, 25, also hails from Grant MacEwan University, serving as an assistant captain under Price for the Griffins during the 2021-22 season. The Sherwood Park, AB native recorded 46 points (13G, 33A) in his 74 games played with Grant MacEwan from 2018-2022.

Both Price and Reagan played for Grant MacEwan University, with Price playing from 2020-2022, and Reagan playing from 2018-2022. The two also joined forces on the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League during the 2017-18 season. With Omaha, Price scored 28 points (13G, 15A) in 57 games, while Reagan served as an assistant captain and recorded ten points (3G, 7A) in 50 games played.

The Railers have announced 18 players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Ethan Price and Cam Reagan join Bobby Butler, Christian Evers, Steven Jandric, Philip Beaulieu, Chris Ordoobadi, Quinn Ryan, Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan, Blake Christensen, Brent Beaudoin, Jared Brandt, Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the 18 signees. Training camp opens for the Railers on Monday, October 10th, with the training camp roster set to be announced prior to the start of camp.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

