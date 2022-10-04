Gladiators Send Four to AHL Training Camps

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that four contracted players will take part in American Hockey League training camps.

Gabe Guertler (F), Paul McAvoy (F), and Tim Davison (D) began training camp with Atlanta's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, on Monday. Kameron Kielly and Tyler Parks are also attending the Roadrunners' training camp. Both played with Atlanta last season. Parks signed a contract with Tucson earlier in September. Details for Tucson's training camp can be found here.

Derek Topatigh (D) started training camp with the Manitoba Moose on Monday. Details for Manitoba's camp can be found here.

Details for the Gladiators' training camp will be announced within the week.

