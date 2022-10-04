Americans Sign Local Defenseman

October 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







ALLEN, TX- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of defenseman Dalton Skelly, to a contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Dalton Skelly joins the Americans after playing the last season in Wichita (ECHL). In 51 games with the Thunder, he had 11 points and 14 penalty minutes.

Prior to his season in Wichita, Skelly played two seasons in the SPHL with Knoxville and Huntsville.

The Keller High School graduate played two seasons in the North American Hockey League, one of those two seasons with the Lone Star Brahmas, in 2015-2016 (7 goals and 20 assists).

The Americans open training camp in less than a week. This will be the 14th season of professional hockey in Allen.

Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions, and proud members of the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2022

Americans Sign Local Defenseman - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.