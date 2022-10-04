Gladiators Announce Schedule Changes
October 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators and Team President Jerry James announced on Tuesday that eight schedule changes have been made for the 2022-23 season. The changes are listed below:
Old Date New Date Opponent Time Venue
Oct. 28 Oct. 30 Orlando 3:00 PM Amway Center
Nov. 11 Nov. 10 Orlando 7:00 PM Amway Center
Nov. 12 Jan. 5 Savannah 7:00 PM Enmarket Arena
Dec. 17 Dec. 23 Greenville 7:05 PM Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Jan. 27 Feb. 8 Greenville 7:00 PM Gas South Arena
Feb. 3 Mar. 7 Greenville 7:00 PM Gas South Arena
Mar. 11 Jan. 18 Orlando 7:00 PM Amway Center
Mar. 25 Dec. 11 Savannah 3:00 PM Enmarket Arena
* Home games in italics
Updates to the Gladiators' promotional schedule will follow in the coming days. Training camp for the Gladiators will begin this week, with more details to follow. The 2022-23 regular season begins on Oct. 21 against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades at Gas South Arena.
