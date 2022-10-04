Gladiators Announce Schedule Changes

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators and Team President Jerry James announced on Tuesday that eight schedule changes have been made for the 2022-23 season. The changes are listed below:

Old Date New Date Opponent Time Venue

Oct. 28 Oct. 30 Orlando 3:00 PM Amway Center

Nov. 11 Nov. 10 Orlando 7:00 PM Amway Center

Nov. 12 Jan. 5 Savannah 7:00 PM Enmarket Arena

Dec. 17 Dec. 23 Greenville 7:05 PM Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jan. 27 Feb. 8 Greenville 7:00 PM Gas South Arena

Feb. 3 Mar. 7 Greenville 7:00 PM Gas South Arena

Mar. 11 Jan. 18 Orlando 7:00 PM Amway Center

Mar. 25 Dec. 11 Savannah 3:00 PM Enmarket Arena

* Home games in italics

Updates to the Gladiators' promotional schedule will follow in the coming days. Training camp for the Gladiators will begin this week, with more details to follow. The 2022-23 regular season begins on Oct. 21 against the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades at Gas South Arena.

