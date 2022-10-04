Stingrays and Saulisbury Donate Tickets to Local Elementary Schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with Saulisbury Business Machines, are proud to announce that Nexton Elementary School has been named the winner of the School Night Ticket Giveaway.

"We were overwhelmed by the passion and dedication of so many educators and PTO/PTA leaders for their schools and students," said Vice President of Ticket Sales Sam Bays. "This contest had an unbelievable response, so with the help of our amazing partner, the Stingrays will be donating an additional 100 tickets each to Oakbrook Elementary and Lambs Elementary. Thank you to everyone that entered. Your love for your students, schools, and community is truly inspiring."

Nexton Elementary School will receive tickets to the Stingrays' home opener on Saturday, October 22nd against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

The three winners were selected by a random generator alongside all other submissions.

