Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forwards Drew Callin and Ross Olsson for 2021-22 Season

July 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHLÂ (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has re-signed forwards DrewÂ Callin (@decal27) and Ross Olsson (@rolsson17) to ECHL contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Drew Callin initially re-signed with the Railers for the 2020-21 season but after the ECHL North Division chose to voluntarily suspend play, he signed with the Rapid City Rush where he tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 games played. The 6-foot-3, 205lb forward finished fourth in scoring and tied for third in goals during the 2019-20 season with Worcester recording 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 54 games. The Middleton, WI native spent four years at Bentley University (2015-19) accumulating 90 points (28 goals, 62 assists) in 141 career games and was named Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) Best Defensive Forward during his senior campaign.

Ross Olsson initially re-signed with the Railers for the 2020-21 season but ultimately split his time between the Kansas City Mavericks and Indy Fuel, tallying 5 points (one goal, four assists) and racking up 33 penalty minutes in 13 games. The 6-foot-4, 220lb forward led the Railers with eight fighting majors and three game-winning goals during the 2019-20 season, finishing with 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) and 120 penalty minutes. The Billerica, MA native spent four years at Endicott College where he ranks first all-time in school history in points (134), assists (79), and power-play goals (23), accumulating 134 points (55 goals, 79 assists) in 94 career games.

"I was really looking forward to working with both Cal and Olly during the 2020-21 season," said Cunniff. "Their work ethics speak for themselves, and their character is exactly what we are looking for both on and off the ice. I'm glad they were able to find places to play last year, and I look forward to watching them take big strides in their game this year."

The Railers now have five players signed for the 2021-22 season as Drew Callin and Ross Olsson join Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Grant Jozefek, and Nolan Vesey.Â All player signings are brought to you by Cintron World, with more announcements expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 29, 2021

Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forwards Drew Callin and Ross Olsson for 2021-22 Season - Worcester Railers HC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.