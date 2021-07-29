Buffalo Sabres Hire Jason Christie as Assistant Coach

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are proud to announce today that Head Coach & Vice President of Hockey Operations Jason Christie has been named as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League (NHL). Christie will join Head Coach Don Granato's staff in Buffalo for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Christie remains the ECHL's All-Time leader in coaching wins with 667 regular season victories in 17 seasons which includes stints with the Peoria Rivermen (2000-2005), Utah Grizzlies (2005-2008), Ontario Reign (2011-2015), Tulsa Oilers (2015-2017) and Jacksonville (2017-Present). While with Ontario, Christie guided the Reign to four consecutive 40-plus wins seasons and three consecutive Pacific Division titles. Christie has made 11 postseason appearances as an ECHL head coach earning a total of 45 postseason victories.

As a player, Christie played the last of his ten professional seasons with Peoria (ECHL) and led the Rivermen to the 2000 Kelly Cup Championship, earning co-Most Valuable Player honors. He also played five additional seasons in the American Hockey League and International Hockey League. Christie totaled 434 points (146g, 288a) with 1,122 penalty minutes during his professional playing career.

"After 27 years as both a player and a coach, we are super excited for our head coach Jason Christie on achieving a position in the National Hockey League," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "Coach Christie brings so much experience and knowledge to the game and has certainly earned this opportunity with the Sabres. We wish Jason and his family the absolute best in this new exciting endeavor. We are committed to continuing our growth in the community and on the ice. It will remain business as usual as we strive to bring the Kelly Cup to Jacksonville."

Christie was initially named head coach of the Icemen on June 6, 2017 when the team debuted in Jacksonville. Christie guided the Icemen to their first playoff appearance during the 2018-19 season.

'I want to thank the Icemen organization and our incredible Icemen family of fans, sponsors and staff," said Christie. "We have built a great foundation here with great fan support and competitive teams on the ice. I look forward to seeing the progress of the group of players already in place for the upcoming season as they work toward a Kelly Cup. Jacksonville is a special place to me and will remain home to my family for many years to come".

The Icemen are currently in the process of looking for the team's next head coach.

