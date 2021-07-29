Mike Lee Returns for Second Season in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have re-signed defenseman Mike Lee to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Lee, 25, returns to Indianapolis after playing 35 games in a Fuel uniform last season. In his first professional season, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound defenseman registered five goals, 18 assists and 8 penalty minutes. Tallying 12 power-play points, Lee finished second among ECHL rookies in points on the man advantage.

Prior to turning pro, Lee played 119 NCAA games between Sacred Heart University and the University of Vermont. Through 119 games, the native of Hamden, Connecticut native registered 10 goals and 48 assists earning the NCAA's Best Defenseman award in 2019-20.

With the signing of Lee, the Fuel have one forward and one defenseman signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

