Select-A-Seat, Americans Player Announcement this Saturday

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans of the ECHL, will host a Select-A-Seat Event this Saturday, July 31st at the Allen Event Center from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Fans who have NOT reserved their seats for the 2021-2022 season can do so this Saturday. Americans New Business Representatives will be on hand to give fans an opportunity to test-drive their seats for the upcoming year.

The Americans will also have an EXCLUSIVE player announcement this Saturday at noon, which will give fans in attendance the chance to hear the news before we announce it on our social media channels.

"We're extremely excited to have a full capacity crowd for this upcoming season and are on pace to break all-time Americans attendance records", noted Allen Americans Vice President of Ticketing Jonny Mydra. "This Select-A-Seat Event is a great opportunity for fans to test different seating locations and reserve their spot for next season, all while getting exclusive access to our player announcement."

For more information on SEASON TICKETS for the upcoming season call 972-912-1000. The Americans home opener is Saturday, October 23rd against the Americans' long-time rival Wichita Thunder.

