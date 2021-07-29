Everblades Sign Forward Joe Pendenza

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Brad Ralph, announced on Thursday the signing of forward Joe Pendenza for the 2021-22 season.

In the 2020-21 season, Pendenza totaled career highs in goals (18), assists (30) and points (48) in 63 games. The forward will be heading into his third season with the Blades and his eighth as a professional.

Before joining the Blades, Pendenza played primarily in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he played for the Milwaukee Admirals, the Blades current affiliate, and the Cleveland Monsters.

The Massachusetts native also had experience in the ECHL before signing with the Blades. The forward spent time with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Manchester Monarchs, and the Idaho Steelheads.

Prior to starting his professional career, Pendenza played Division One Hockey for Massachusetts-Lowell from 2010-14. During his college career, Pendenza helped Massachusetts-Lowell win the Hockey East regular season title in 2012-2013 while also helping the team become tournament champions.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

