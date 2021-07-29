Walleye Announce Pair of Signings

(Toledo, OH) - Toledo native and defenseman Gordi Myer along with forward Brandon Schultz have agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-22 season.

Myer was signed by the Walleye for the 2020-21 season and will get the chance to suit up for his hometown team after skating with Greenville in the ECHL this past season. In 36 contests, the 25-year-old posted ten points (4G, 6A) while adding in another assist in two playoff games. Prior to turning professional, the 5'10", 185-pound defenseman spent four seasons at Ohio State with 133 games played, 8 goals, 31 assists, and 31 penalty minutes while playing as a plus-30 in his college career.

Schultz is a native of Estero, Florida and spent the last two years with Northern Michigan. The 25-year-old appeared in 43 games for the Wildcats with six goals, 17 assists, and 22 penalty minutes including 12 points (5G, 7A) in 25 contests this past year. In the two years prior (2017-2019), he was with Northeastern University with 29 contests and five points (3G, 2A). The 5'7", 150-pound forward finished his college career as a plus-10, which included a plus-6 campaign in 2020-21.

"Brandon is a talented and skilled forward who has lived in the Toledo area for the past few off-seasons for training," Watson said. "He has the ability to make plays in tight areas, he has good vision and is tenacious. He works for everything he gets and we look forward to seeing him display his skills at camp."

